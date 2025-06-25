The Boston Celtics continue to be extremely active with roster management this week ahead of Wednesday's NBA Draft after sending Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks in multi-team trades designated as cost-shedding moves.

Superstars Jaylen Brown and Derrick White could be next, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, who shared that the Celtics have received a ton of interest on both players. Brown agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax extension in 2023 with Boston, the NBA's richest deal in league history at the time.

A perennial all-star, Brown earned NBA Finals MVP honors in 2024 and finished this season at 22.2 points and 4.5 assists per game.

"It means them phone lines are ringing in Boston," Charania said Tuesday night on ESPN. "My understanding is the Celtics are getting offers and calls on both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. The Celtics have high-price thresholds on both players. We now how great Brown and White are. I'm sure they're getting massive offers, some big-time calls. Their preference has been to keep both players, but this is a team still in the first apron, a luxury tax team and still dealing with uncertainty of Jayson Tatum's status next season."

If the Celtics really are listening to Jaylen Brown offers, these 3 teams are in prime position to pounce Brad Botkin

The Celtics have shed $180 million in luxury tax savings this week following the Porzingis and Holiday trades. Boston is now under the second apron and did not have to give up either of their 2025 NBA Draft selections in the process.

Charania said the price threshold for both players is high, and while the Celtics are "listening," it's not certain that another franchise will be willing to meet those demands.

White averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds this season, his fourth campaign with the Celtics after spending most of his first five NBA seasons in San Antonio. White has started every regular-season and playoff game he's appeared in during the last two seasons.

Boston was $22 million over the second apron prior to the Porziņģis transaction and made the necessary financial move to not alter its draft prospectus. NBA teams can only spend two years in a five-year period above the line before future first-round picks start automatically dropping to No. 30 overall.

With the 28th overall pick in Wednesday night's opening round and another selection four picks after that in the second, the Celtics reportedly will be looking for immediate assistance at wing. There's guard depth needed, too, with the expectation Payton Pritchard moves into the starting lineup next season with White beside him in the backcourt.

A few players of need expected to be available near the end of the first round include former Florida star Michael Clayton Jr., who helped the Gators win the national championship this season, Michigan State's Jase Richardson — the son of former Golden State star Jason Richardson — and four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton.