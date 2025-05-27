The Boston Celtics were expected to contend for an NBA title this season, but ultimately ended up being eliminated by the New York Knicks in the second round. With the team falling short of winning another ring, the Celtics could make some major changes to their roster in the offseason, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"They're going to make trades. The Boston Celtics will have a much different roster next season," Charania said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "They'll definitely have a different roster, but the question is how severe the movement will be. You can't trade Jayson Tatum. That's the face of your franchise. After that, it's really going to depend on what kind of value you can get."

Charania added that the team could be looking to move Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, or Kristaps Porzingis if the compensation was right.

The Celtics won't be trading Tatum, especially considering that he's recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered against the Knicks. Aside from Tatum, it sounds as though Boston would be willing to trade just about anybody from its current roster for the right price.

Inside Celtics' NBA combine interview with Cooper Flagg: Brad Stevens reveals whether to expect 'fireworks' Brad Crawford

Which teams would engage the Celtics in trade talks?

The biggest trade chip on Boston's roster would certainly be Brown. The star forward has showcased the ability to carry the scoring load in the past when Tatum has been out of the lineup. Superstars don't exactly grow on trees, so the Celtics would likely have plenty of suitors when it comes to Brown.

Two of the most logical landing spots are likely the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The Brown trade talks certainly could depend on what happens with the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo as Antetokounmpo could be leaving Milwaukee amid his own swirling rumors.

Still, the Spurs possess an abundance of attractive assets, which include the No. 2 pick in next month's draft, Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, among others. Meanwhile, the Rockets also could facilitate a trade package featuring Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and multiple first-round picks in both 2025 and 2027.

As far as Holiday is concerned, a veteran point guard is something that many teams will covet, especially if they're contending for an NBA title. The Dallas Mavericks are one team that could reportedly explore a trade for Jrue Holiday this summer. Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a player option this offseason, so it's possible that he elects to remain in Dallas. If that's the case, the Mavericks probably won't have as much interest in making a deal for Holiday.

Porzingis may be the most likely player to be moved by the Celtics. The veteran big man will be a free agent following the 2025-26 season, so that could make a ton of sense for an NBA title contender. The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic are two teams that really could use the services of Porzingis next season.

Golden State played a lot of smaller lineups down the stretch this past season, so adding an interior presence like Porzingis could help immensely on the defensive end of the court. On the other hand, the Magic could use some offensive firepower in the low post next to Paolo Banchero. Perhaps a deal centered around Porzingis and Wendell Carter Jr. would make sense for both parties.