The Boston Celtics are trading Georges Niang and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr., per ESPN. Niang was traded to the Celtics on July 7 from the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porziņģis, and now he'll be headed back to the Jazz after spending four seasons with the team previously.

Trading Niang allows the Celtics to create more distance from the second tax apron, which has been the team's goal this summer. They traded Jrue Holiday and Porziņģis in an effort to get below the second tax apron, and are not expected to bring back Al Horford, too. Niang was set to make $8.2 million next season, and given the Celtics won't be a serious title contender with the absence of Jayson Tatum due to a torn Achilles, there's no reason to keep him around.

In return, the Celtics get Luis, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year out of St. John's who signed a two-way contract with the Jazz after going undrafted this summer. This is less about the player Boston got in return, and solely about the financial aspect of it, and they've saved money by sending Niang to Utah.

For the Jazz, they've essentially gained two free second-round picks for taking on one season of Niang. He could become a trade piece at the deadline in February, and if that doesn't happen, his contract will come off the books next summer.

The Celtics are also expected to sign free agent forward Chris Boucher to a one-year, $3.3 million deal, per ESPN. Boucher adds some frontcourt depth to Boston's rotation after trading Porziņģis, losing Luke Kornet to the Spurs and not bringing Horford back. Given the slim pickings in the frontcourt for next season, Boucher should see quite a bit of playing time.

Flipping Niang for Boucher was a smart financial decision, and makes sense for what the Celtics need next season. All of their offseason moves have been made in an effort to save money, but president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is still making smart roster-building decisions even when the Celtics won't be a title contender next season.