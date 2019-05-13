Celtics veteran Al Horford would reportedly take discount to stay in Boston, which has a ton of moving parts to consider

The Boston Celtics are about to embark upon one of the bigger summers in franchise history. Kyrie Irving is a free agent. An Anthony Davis trade could be coming. But in the background of all this, there is Al Horford, who has a player option on his contract for more than $30 million next season (a little more than $29 million cap hit). According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, Horford wants to remain in Boston and would, in fact, be willing to take a per-year discount in exchange for a new, longer-term deal. From Bulpett:

The Celts still have to find out what Al Horford wants to do. The veteran can opt out of the approximately $29 million he has coming next year, and, according to a league source, Horford would like to stay. The source added that he'd take a more team-friendly number for next season if he can get two more years tacked on. As of now, however, the Celtics have yet to engage in any talks with Horford or his representation.

You have to assume the Celtics would want Horford back on a more team-friendly deal, if only because even if he opted out and they didn't re-sign him, they still wouldn't have the money to go out and sign a significant free agent. To do that, they'd have to renounce the rights to Irving and Horford, and Aron Baynes would have to opt out, along with some other smaller moves, and it would all have to happen in a short window of time when free agents would still be on the market.

It's not going to happen. The Celtics are going to go all-out to re-sign Irving. They're then going to hope that's enough to convince Davis to at least verbally commit to a long-term future with Boston, and if it is, they're likely going to do everything they can to make that trade happen. At that point, paying Horford would be more about not taking a step back and taking a giant one forward. If they don't make the Davis trade and Irving doesn't re-sign, the play probably becomes more about the youth and Horford becomes less attractive on their books.

Again, there are a ton of moving parts for Boston this summer. But if this report is correct, we at least know Horford wants to be there. That's step one.

Is he going to opt in? If he were to opt out, would it simply be to sign a new, longer-term deal with the Celtics?