Celtics vs. 76ers: Allen Iverson offers advice to Ben Simmons after one-point Game 2 showing

Philadelphia 76ers prodigy Ben Simmons had a rough night at the office in Game 2 of the second-round series against the Boston Celtics. The rookie point guard, who scored a career-low one point in 31 minutes of game action, could be primed for a course correction on Saturday in Game 3. Simmons received some words of encouragement from Allen Iverson after the loss.

"He just said play the game I know how to play," Simmons said. "And that's just second nature to me ... He gave me some words of encouragement."

Simmons called his Game 2 flop "self-inflicted" and admitted he was overthinking too much and not playing within the flow of the offense. Despite five turnovers and an 0-for-4 stat line, however, he says his confidence in himself remains high as the series shifts back to Philadelphia.

"It's very high," said Simmons. "I'm a very confident person every time I step on the floor. So that's not going to change."

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell also offered Simmons support.

"It happens to everybody," Mitchell said. "It just so happens that it happened to [Simmons], and I expect him to respond back.

Simmons and the Sixers look to make headway on their 2-0 series deficit on Saturday when they welcome the Celtics to their home floor for a 5 p.m. ET tip in a pivotal Game 3.