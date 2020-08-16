The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will kick off their first round series on Monday night. The two teams are no strangers when it comes to meeting in the postseason. In fact, they've met more times in the playoffs than any other two teams in NBA history. Most recently, the Celtics defeated the Sixers in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2018.

During the regular season, the Sixers beat the Celtics in three out of four meetings. However, the two teams haven't played against each other since early February and this will be a different situation for both teams, as all of the games will be played on a neutral site without fans in attendance. Plus, during the regular season the Sixers had All-Star forward Ben Simmons for all four of their matchups with Boston. That won't be the case in this series, as Simmons is sidelined following knee surgery.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 1 between the Celtics and Sixers.

How to Watch Game 1

Date: Monday, Aug. 17 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 17 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Celtics -5.5 | Over/Under: 218.5

Storylines

Celtics: The Celtics entered Orlando fully healthy -- something that didn't happen too often for them during the regular season. At full health, the Celtics are deep and dangerous. All eyes will be on third-year forward Jayson Tatum, who is in the midst of developing into a full-blown superstar. Tatum will have his fair share of help, too, as Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker are all All-Star-caliber players when at the top of their respective games. Plus, in Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye, Boston possesses some solid frontcourt depth. Overall, the Celtics have every reason to feel like they could come out of the East this season, and they will start their quest to do so against the Sixers on Monday night.

Sixers: The biggest storyline for the Sixers heading into the series is the absence of Ben Simmons. The Sixers will be without the All-Star for the entirety of the series against the Celtics, as he underwent surgery on his left knee earlier this month after suffering a partially dislocated kneecap during the seeding slate. There is no way to sugarcoat it. This is a big blow for the Sixers. Simmons does so much for the team on both ends of the floor. With Simmons sidelined, the Sixers will rely even more heavily on Embiid on both ends of the floor, and the roles of other offensive initiators like Shake Milton and Alec Burks will expand.

Game prediction

The difference in this game -- and series -- could come down to health. The Celtics are largely healthy, while the Sixers will be without a major contributor in Simmons. Without Simmons, the Sixers will likely struggle to defend Boston's plethora of talented perimeter players, and in turn they could have a tough time putting up enough points to keep up with the Celtics, especially without Simmons' playmaking. At full strength, the Sixers would have had a great chance to win the game, and series. As it stands though, doing so will be a tough task. Pick: Celtics -5.5