It was evident in Game 1 of this series that the Philadelphia 76ers did not have an answer for Jayson Tatum. In the Boston Celtics' 109-101 win, the All-Star forward broke loose for 32 points and 13 rebounds, both of which were postseason career highs, and he became the youngest Celtics player to turn out a 30 and 10 stat line in a playoff game. It's also obvious that the Sixers miss Ben Simmons' defensive prowess, because he would've been tasked with guarding Tatum, but as Simmons is still out for the foreseeable future, Philadelphia will have to figure out how to contain the versatile Tatum.

Despite Joel Embiid's 26-point, 16-rebound performance, it wasn't nearly enough to overcome the depth that the Celtics possess. While Embiid certainly can't beat Boston by himself, he will need more than 15 touches to give Philly a chance in this series. Here's everything you need to know about Game 2 between the Celtics and Sixers.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT | Connected TV: TNT app

Odds (via William Hill Sportsbook): Celtics -4.5 | Over/Under: 215.5

Storylines

Celtics: As great of a win as it was for Boston, it will be entering Game 2 without one of its versatile wings, as Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for four weeks with a Grade 3 ankle sprain he suffered in the fourth quarter of Game 1. That means he will miss the entirety of the first round, and potentially most of the second round as well for the Celtics, which is a sizable blow for a team with championship aspirations this season. Hayward helps space the floor on offense, can handle the ball and attack the rim, and although he isn't one of the top defenders on this team, his size makes him incredibly useful for perimeter defense. Smart will surely slide into the starting lineup in lieu of Hayward, and while he's a far superior defender, he's not nearly as great a scorer as Hayward. Taking Smart out of that second unit also messes with Boston's overall rotation, as Brad Stevens will now have to decide who will see increased minutes off the bench. That could mean we see more of Brad Wanamaker, or perhaps Romeo Langford and Semi Ojeleye will get an opportunity to prove themselves. Either way, Hayward's absence does have a ripple effect throughout Boston's game plan, and it'll have to adjust on the fly.

Sixers: After Game 1, Embiid told reporters that 15 shot attempts wasn't enough for him, and that he needs to be more assertive on the offensive side of the ball. The All-Star center is right in his assessment, because there's no reason why Josh Richardson got more looks than him (17), and he had the same as Tobias Harris and Alec Burks as the team's best player. However, Philly can't afford to post up Embiid 20 times a game, especially if Boston is connecting on its 3s, so the Sixers will need to be creative in the ways they get their big man the ball in Game 2. Boston doesn't have anyone on its roster who can matchup with Embiid physically, and the Sixers need to target that as much as possible.