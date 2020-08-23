Watch Now: Celtics Take 3-0 Series Lead in Victory over the 76ers ( 2:53 )

Despite their storied rivalry and recent battles, the first round series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers hasn't exactly been the exciting matchup we hoped for entering the postseason. Boston has a 3-0 lead entering Game 4, and while the margins suggest that the games have mostly been close, Boston simply has too overwhelming a talent advantage for Philadelphia to keep up with Ben Simmons out.

It's time for the 76ers to throw the kitchen sink at the Celtics. If they have any gimmicks or strategies they've held in reserve, they have nothing left worth waiting for. Their style so far hasn't worked, and if they don't make a serious adjustment for Game 4, their season will end Sunday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know about this matchup

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 4

Date: Sunday, Aug. 23 | 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 23 | 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Odds: Celtics -8 | Over/Under: 213

Storylines

Celtics: The Celtics haven't missed a beat without Gordon Hayward after his Game 1 injury, but they haven't quite settled on a final rotation. Players like Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and Romeo Langford are all getting looks, and while experimentation in a potential sweep makes sense, the Celtics are going to have to whittle their rotation down to seven or eight against the Toronto Raptors in the second round. Toronto only has starter-level players in big roles, and if the Celtics want to beat them, they need to similarly know who their top players are going to be.

76ers: This might be the last game that Brett Brown ever coaches in Philadelphia. The embattled head coach has been on the hot seat since last season, but an embarrassing sweep could be the final straw as the 76ers attempt to salvage their promising Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid core. If he has any tricks left up his sleeve, any wildcard strategies that might deter the Celtics even a little bit, now is the time.

Game prediction

If Philadelphia had any fight left in them, they would've won either Game 1 or Game 3. Both were close games, both were won by Boston in the end. Despite the matchup problems Philadelphia poses, they are just too depleted right now to win a game like this. Boston completes the sweep with relative ease here. Pick: Celtics -8