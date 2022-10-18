Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Boston

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 18th at TD Garden to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Boston was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 51-31. Philadelphia is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 51-31.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $81.00

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boston have won 24 out of their last 36 games against Philadelphia.