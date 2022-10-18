Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Boston
What to Know
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 18th at TD Garden to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Boston was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 51-31. Philadelphia is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 51-31.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $81.00
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boston have won 24 out of their last 36 games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Boston 135 vs. Philadelphia 87
- Jan 14, 2022 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2021 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 01, 2021 - Boston 88 vs. Philadelphia 87
- Apr 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 22, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Boston 110
- Jan 20, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Boston 109
- Aug 23, 2020 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Aug 21, 2020 - Boston 102 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Aug 19, 2020 - Boston 128 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Aug 17, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Jan 09, 2020 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Boston 98
- Dec 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Boston 93
- Mar 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Boston 115
- Feb 12, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Dec 25, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Oct 16, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Philadelphia 87
- May 09, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Philadelphia 112
- May 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Boston 92
- May 05, 2018 - Boston 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- May 03, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Apr 30, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 89 vs. Boston 80
- Jan 11, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Nov 30, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Oct 20, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Mar 19, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Boston 99
- Feb 15, 2017 - Boston 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Jan 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Dec 03, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Mar 20, 2016 - Boston 120 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 24, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 25, 2015 - Boston 84 vs. Philadelphia 80
- Oct 28, 2015 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 95