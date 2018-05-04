Celtics vs. 76ers: Jaylen Brown returns from injury, proves he's healthy with thunderous slam

Jaylen Brown strained his hamstring during Game 7 of the Boston Celtics' first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks, and it forced him to sit out his team's Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Up until a few minutes before opening tip, it appeared that it would sideline him from Game 2 as well.

However, Brown passed whatever tests he was put through by the Celtics' training staff, and was deemed fit to play. He didn't start, with head coach Brad Stevens opting to go with the same starters from Game 1. But once Brown finally got in the game, it didn't take him long to prove he was healthy.

In the middle of the first quarter, Dario Saric dribbled the ball off his heel, and it rolled into the backcourt. A few players chased after the ball, but neither of the two Sixers had much interest in picking up the ball, as it would have resulted in a backcourt violation. Capitalizing on their lack of ambition, Brown sprinted into the picture and scooped up the loose ball.

Before anyone knew what was going on, he was sprinting to the rim. Robert Covington tried to recover, but Brown easily eluded him with a Eurostep, then rose up for a powerful slam.

That looks like a pretty healthy basketball player.