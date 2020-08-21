Watch Now: Celtics Dominate 76ers to Take 2-0 Series Lead ( 3:46 )

It appears as though the Sixers are in over their heads in this series, as Boston won with the same formula in Game 2. Jayson Tatum put up 33 points and became the third player in Celtics history to sink eight or more 3s in a playoff game. Without Ben Simmons, Philadelphia can only hope on a poor shooting night from Tatum in order to steal a game, and considering the way he's been playing through two games already, that seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Boston, on the other hand, adjusted well without Gordon Hayward in the lineup, as the versatile wing player went down in Game 2 with an ankle sprain that will sideline him for the rest of this series and potentially some part of round two of the postseason. The Celtics bench got solid performances from Enes Kanter (10 points) and Grant Williams (9 points), en route to a blowout win, and without any real help for Joel Embiid on the Sixers, it doesn't look like Boston will be slowing down any time soon.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Aug. 21 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT | Connected TV: TNT app

Odds: Celtics -5.5 | Over/Under: 217.5



Storylines

Celtics: Even without Hayward, Boston didn't have any issues adjusting on the fly and dominating Game 2. Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown all up up 20-plus points, and as a team the Celtics shot 51.2 percent from the field. When Boston is clicking like this, they're a difficult team to stop, regardless of if Philly had Simmons or not. The Celtics' potent offense and stingy defense is a reason why they could find themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals with this type of play. They won't always have shooting nights like the past two in this series, but the reps these players are getting now in the earlier rounds will only help when they have to face a team like the Raptors or Bucks later on down the line.

Sixers: After an embarrassing Game 2 loss there are man questions hanging in the air with Philadelphia. Yes, losing Simmons is a monumental blow, however, his absence shouldn't mean the rest of the offense comes crumbling down. Tobias Harris and Al Horford have simply not played up to the contracts they were paid, and head coach Brett Brown's seat is now hotter than ever. The best this team could hope for is to steal one game from Boston, because it doesn't look like they have an answer to get back in this series.

Game prediction

Philadelphia has offered no reason as to why they should win a single game in this series, and until they do Boston will remain the logical pick to win every game. Pick: Celtics -5.5