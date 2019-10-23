Celtics vs. 76ers: NBA season opener live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

The Boston Celtics were expected by many to be the team to beat in the East last season. After reaching the Eastern Conference finals two years ago, they fell short in 2018-19 despite having both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward returning to full health. Boston underachieved and the issues in the locker room weren't exactly a secret. After a messy divorce with Irving, the Celtics went out and signed Kemba Walker to replace him in free agency, and decided to focus on their young core to lead them to a championship.

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, had to recover from one of the most demoralizing losses in recent memories after Kawhi Leonard's game-winning shot at the buzzer sent the Toronto Raptors to the ECF. The Sixers lost Jimmy Butler in the offseason, but gained Josh Richardson in the four-team trade involving Butler. They also re-signed Tobias Harris and stole Al Horford away from Boston in the offseason. Now, Philly is looking like the top dog in the Eastern Conference with championship expectations on its mind as well.

The Sixers may have the upper hand going into the 2019-20 season, but in a heated rivalry like this one, star power gets leveled out in every matchup. For the first meeting between these two teams, there's a handful of storylines to take a look at, so let's see what to expect from both sides and make some predictions.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN | Stream: WATCHESPN

ESPN | WATCHESPN Odds: PHI -240 | BOS +190 | O/U 212.5

Storylines

76ers: Led by Joel Embiid, the Sixers have one of the toughest lineups in the league. Embiid could put up MVP-like numbers, and now that Al Horford is no longer guarding him, but instead lining up next to him, there may not be a player in the league who can stop him. Horford's addition to Philly is one of the most underrated pickups from the offseason, and he'll provide the Sixers with another scoring option on offense, but his defensive presence will only heighten Philadelphia's effort on that end of the floor.

In the preseason, Ben Simmons made his first-ever 3-pointer, and has spoken about being more open to taking that shot if it's there. Simmons has been missing a reliable jumper, and if that comes along this season, the 76ers are going to be terrifying. Against the Celtics, Philly has the size and the scoring to pull away in this game, but it won't be without a fight.

Celtics: Kemba Walker will finally get to play with a competitive roster around him, and he should fit in nicely with the Celtics roster. All eyes will be on how Jayson Tatum can take that next step in becoming the surefire No. 2 scoring option on this team, after having an inconsistent second year in the league. Gordon Hayward is the healthiest he's been since signing with the Celtics, and throughout the preseason showed signs of his All-Star days in Utah.

The young Celtics core had a poor showing during the FIBA World Cup this summer, but look to begin a new chapter without Irving and Horford on the team. The real challenge will be matching up against Embiid. Enes Kanter will likely get the start at center, and he'll have his hands full on the defensive end of the floor. If he can't handle Embiid, Daniel Theis could be thrown in there, though neither option seems to be a quality option to lockdown Embiid.

Game Prediction, pick

The Sixers are favored in this game, and rightfully so. It's their home opener, They have more star power than the Celtics roster, and have the motivation of that Game 7 loss last season on all their minds. Embiid will be a problem for the Celtics, and if Boston tries to double him, he can kick it out the Richardson or Harris waiting to knock down shots. It will be interesting to see who Brad Stevens chooses to guard Ben Simmons, because Walker won't be able to match up with his size. However, after giving Jaylen Brown an extension, maybe that is a sign that he'll be in the starting lineup and guard Simmons on defense.

Either way, the Celtics have a talented group, but the 76ers are overflowing with talent at every position and should win this game, pretty easily too. Philly is a five-point favorite to win this game, which likely has to do with the fact that it's the first game of the season, and there will undoubtedly be some rust on both sides. Pick: 76ers (-5.5)