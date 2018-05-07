Celtics vs. 76ers odds, Game 4 predictions: Expert on 14-5 roll releases 2018 NBA playoffs picks

The Philadelphia 76ers, who are in a 3-0 hole, try to stay alive in their second-round series when they host the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET Monday. Philadelphia opened as a six-point favorite and now is laying 6.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 204.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein is owning this series. He has backed the Celtics in all three games, which has led to his astounding 14-5 run during the NBA postseason in picks against the spread.

For Saturday's Game 3, in which the Sixers were laying nine, Hartstein astutely noted the Celtics' 36-17 ATS mark on the road. So he took the points. The result: Boston held Philly to 39 percent shooting in a 101-98 overtime victory, which allowed Hartstein to cash with nearly a dozen points to spare. Anyone who has followed his advice is way up.

Now, Hartstein has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Boston vs. Philadelphia and locked in his must-see pick for Monday. Is he backing the Sixers against the spread in a must-win game? Or rolling with the Celtics again?

He knows the Celtics can cover the spread if they continue their excellent transition defense that has stymied the Sixers' inclination to fast break after every miss.

The 76ers can cover the spread by taking pressure off Ben Simmons, who scored one point in Game 2 and bricked a potential monster dunk with Game 3 tied late in regulation. If Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova can find their touch from beyond the arc, Philadelphia won't have to rely on Simmons to save the day.

Hartstein has singled out a statistical trend that led him to back one side of the spread. You can see what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So which side of Celtics-76ers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick.