Celtics vs. 76ers odds, line: Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from Vegas expert on 11-4 run

The Boston Celtics (19-13) host the Philadelphia 76ers (22-12) in a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview on Christmas Day. Tipoff from TD Garden is at 5:30 p.m. ET. Boston center Al Horford, who had missed seven games with a knee injury, was back in action Sunday and should provide a nice spark for the Celtics in this holiday matchup. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 3.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5. Before you make any Celtics vs. 76ers picks of your own, check out what top NBA analyst Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year stint as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts has covered the Vegas sports-betting industry for Sporting News, Gaming Today and VegasInsider.com.

Roberts is on a red-hot 11-4 streak involving his most recent NBA selections. He also has a great feel for the 76ers, too. He's 7-3 in his last 10 spread picks involving Philadelphia but also possesses a keen understanding of Boston. The last time Roberts made a pick on the Celtics, on Dec. 14, he backed them as 12-point home favorites vs. the Atlanta Hawks. He expected a big game from Kyrie Irving, who did not disappoint. He scored 24 points that night, shooting 4 for 5 from beyond the arc in the 129-108 victory, allowing Roberts to cash with ease.

He has taken into account the Celtics have won nine of their previous 12 games behind guard Irving, the team leader in points (22.7) and assists (6.4). Against Charlotte on Sunday, he poured in 17 points in the first quarter alone, en route to a 29-point performance in the 119-103 victory against the Hornets.

In Horford's return Sunday, he played limited minutes but was a perfect 4 for 4 from the field, racking up 10 points in 19 minutes of court time. Boston's front court of Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris is one of the most formidable in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics rolled past the 76ers 105-87 the last time they met on Opening Night. But that was before Philly acquired guard Jimmy Butler. Since his acquisition, the Sixers are 12-6.

But just because the Celtics have also won eight of the last 10 in the series doesn't mean they'll be able to cover this number against a loaded Philadelphia squad.

The Sixers are hoping their early-season trade bringing Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia will pay off in their first NBA title in 36 years. So far, he's paying massive dividends as the squad is 12-6 since his acquisition. He's also the team's strongest link on defense, averaging 1.9 steals per game and is constantly pestering would-be shooters with his quick hands.

Center Joel Embiid continues to dominate in the paint. He's among the league leaders in rebounds with 13.2 per contest and is slamming down 26.4 points per outing. Point guard Ben Simmons is fueling the Philly offense, earning nearly eight assists and 16.2 points each time out.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning under, but his stronger play is on the side.

