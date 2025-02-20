An Eastern Conference rivalry starts the second half of the season as the Philadelphia 76ers (20-34) host the Boston Celtics (39-16) on Thursday evening. The 76ers went into the All-Star break on a five-game losing streak. In their last contest, the Brooklyn Nets beat Philadelphia, 100-96. Meanwhile, Boston is on a three-game win streak. On Feb. 12, the Celtics defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 116-103.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is at 7 p.m. ET. Boston is a 7-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Boston -7

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 223.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Boston -299, Philadelphia +241

PHI: The 76ers are 19-33-2 against the spread this season

BOS: The Celtics are 23-31-1 against the spread this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a smooth three-level scorer and shot-creator for the Celtics. Tatum is seventh in the NBA in points (27) while ranking first on the team in rebounds (8.7) and assists (5.6). He finished with 30-plus points in three straight games going into the break. Tatum had 32 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists in the Feb. 12 win over the Spurs.

Guard Jaylen Brown thrives in the mid-range area and has the strength to finish at the rim. Brown logs 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. On Feb. 6 against the Mavericks, the California product had 25 points, five rebounds, while going 3-of-4 from downtown. The Celtics are 6-0 in their last six games on the road and 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games played in February.

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is an effortless scorer with great vision as a passer. Maxey is fourth in the NBA in points (27.6) per game to go along with a team-high 6.1 assists. The 24-year-old has recorded 30-plus points in eight of his last 10 outings. On Feb. 9 versus the Bucks, Maxey racked up 39 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Center Joel Embiid dominates in the frontcourt due to his soft touch and power. Embiid averages 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He's notched a 25-plus point double-double in his last two games. On Feb. 11 versus the Raptors, Embiid had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

