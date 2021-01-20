The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers project to compete for Eastern Conference playoff positioning throughout the 2020-21 NBA season. On Wednesday, the Celtics and 76ers match up for the first time on the hardwood, with the game set to be played at Wells Fargo Center. Boston is 8-4 this season but is coming off a 30-point drubbing against the New York Knicks in its last outing. The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (protocols) in this matchup. Philadelphia is 9-5 and its last game was postponed against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the 76ers as five-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 220.5. Before you make any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -5

Celtics vs. 76ers over-under: 220.5

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -200, Celtics +175

BOS: The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is missing its leading scorer, but the Celtics have a deep pool of talent to utilize against Philadelphia. Jaylen Brown is off to a tremendous start in 2020-21, averaging 25.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and he is flanked by an elite defensive force in Marcus Smart. In addition, the Celtics have All-Star guard Kemba Walker back in action after an injury-related absence, and he will put pressure on Philadelphia's perimeter defenders.

As a team, Boston grades out as above-average in both offensive and defensive rating, including a top-tier offensive rebound rate of 29.2 percent. The Celtics also create havoc in the form of turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 14.9 percent of possessions this season, and Boston ranks in the top six of the NBA in both blocked shots (6.0 per game) and steals (9.0 per game).

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is playing at a tremendous level defensively, allowing only 105.7 points per 100 possessions this season. The 76ers lead the NBA in blocked shots, averaging 7.1 per game, and Philadelphia is fifth-best in the league in shooting efficiency allowed. Philadelphia may also be able to force turnovers at a high clip, with the Celtics committing a giveaway on 15.5 percent of possessions.

Offensively, Philadelphia can play through an elite scorer in Joel Embiid and, as a team, the 76ers rank in the top 10 in true shooting percentage (57.7 percent). Doc Rivers' squad is also above-average in offensive rebound rate (27.6 percent), assist rate (61.4 percent) and free throw rate, and Tatum's absence will certainly hurt Boston on both sides of the floor.

