Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference meet Friday evening at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the third matchup of the season between the teams. Boston is 14-4 overall this season, with Philadelphia entering at 12-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. Joel Embiid (illness) is listed as questionable for the Sixers, with Danuel House Jr. (quad) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) ruled out. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for the Celtics.

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -6

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 224 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -244, 76ers +201

Philadelphia: The 76ers are 5-3 against the spread in road games

Boston: The Celtics are 6-2 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Tyrese Maxey has performed as one of the best guards in the NBA this season, averaging 27.0 points and 6.7 assists per game. Maxey is making 39.6% of his attempts from 3-point range, and he is averaging 30.7 points per game over his last three outings. Philadelphia's offense is clearly elite, scoring 1.2 points per possession to rank in the top three of the NBA. Philadelphia also uses the free throw line better than any team in the league.

The 76ers lead the NBA in free throw creation (27.8 per game) and free throw accuracy (85.6%), and Philadelphia is in the top eight of the league in second-chance points (15.9 per game) and fast break points (17.0 per game). Philadelphia is also in the top 10 of the league in points in the paint, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and turnover avoidance. On defense, Philadelphia is also above-average, and the 76ers are comfortably in the top eight of the NBA in both blocked shots (6.5 per game) and steals (8.3 per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

TD Garden is a significant advantage for the Celtics. Boston is 8-0 at home this season, out-scoring opponents by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics have won six of the last seven home games by at least ten points, and Boston was also 32-9 at TD Garden last season. Boston is also an excellent team on the whole, leading the NBA in win-loss record and net rating (+9.7) to begin the season. The Celtics are in the top 10 of the league in offense, scoring almost 1.17 points per possession, and Boston is making 15.6 3-pointers per game.

Boston is also in the top three of the league in 2-point accuracy (57.8%), with only 13.6 turnovers per game. On defense, the Celtics are even better, allowing only 1.07 points per possession to rank in the top three of the NBA. Boston is in the top five of the NBA in opponent field goal percentage (43.9%), opponent 2-point percentage (49.9%), free throw attempts allowed (18.9 per game), assists allowed (23.7 per game) and defensive rebound rate (73.3%) in 2023-24. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

