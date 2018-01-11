Celtics vs. 76ers odds: NBA London picks from expert who's 15-8 on Boston games

Two of the NBA's hottest teams face off Thursday when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics for a 3 p.m. ET tipoff from the O2 Arena in London, televised on NBA TV. The Celtics are three-point favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208.

It's the third meeting of the season between the rivals, and each is riding a winning streak. Before picking a side, you need to hear what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. He has quite a run going on games involving each of these teams.

Hartstein rolled the sportsbooks in NBA point-spread picks last season, going 126-95-7 over the final five months for a huge profit. He's one of SportsLine's top NBA analysts this season as well, and that especially goes for when the Sixers or Celtics are involved. He's 15-8 on Boston games and 15-9 on Philly games.

Part of his success: Hartstein has a vast network of Vegas sources and has been covering the industry as a sportswriter and analyst for two decades.

Naturally, Hartstein has released a confident pick for the rare weekday afternoon contest.

Hartstein knows Boston (33-10) is on a six-game winning streak. The NBA's top-rated defense has held its past three opponents to under 90 points. Offensively, Kyrie Irving might be getting some much-needed assistance.

Irving leads the team at 24.1 points per game -- 10 more than anyone else on the roster -- but Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier have led the team in scoring in two of Boston's past three games.

The Sixers have won four straight to get back to .500 (19-19). They last played Jan. 5, giving the team a full five days off. That benefits oft-injured star center Joel Embiid (back/hand), who leads the team with 23.8 points and 10.9 rebounds.

Boston has beaten Philly twice already this season, covering each time with 10- and nine-point victories.

Boston has covered the spread in four of its past six, and the under has hit in five of six. The 76ers have covered every game in their four-game win streak.

So what side of Celtics-Sixers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Celtics-Sixers, all from the expert who's 15-8 on Celtics games, and find out.