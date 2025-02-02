A pair of red-hot teams clash when the Boston Celtics battle the Philadelphia 76ers in a key Atlantic Division matchup on Sunday. Boston is coming off a 118-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, while Philadelphia dropped a 137-134 decision to the Denver Nuggets that night. The Celtics (34-15), who are first in the Atlantic, have won five of seven, including two in a row. The 76ers (19-28), who are third in the division, have won four of five. Philadelphia is expected to be without Paul George (illness), Kenyon Martin Jr. (foot) and Joel Embiid (knee).

Tip-off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 11-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Boston -11



Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 222 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Boston -543, Philadelphia +401

BOS: The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

PHIL: The 76ers are 5-0 ATS in their past five games

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum is among the game's elite players and is coming off a double-double performance in the win over the Pelicans. In 39 minutes of action, Tatum recorded 27 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. In the Christmas Day loss to Philadelphia, Tatum scored 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. In 46 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.3 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown has been the model of consistency over the past three games. He has scored 28 points in each of his last three games. He has four double-doubles on the year, including 31 points and 11 rebounds in a 108-96 win at Washington on Nov. 22. In 42 starts this season, he is averaging 23.4 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.5 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Point guard Tyrese Maxey has been on fire. He has scored 30 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 42-point, nine-assist, two-rebound and two-steal effort in the loss to the Nuggets on Friday. In a 118-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, he poured in 43 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He registered a double-double in the Christmas Day meeting with Boston, scoring 33 points and dishing out 12 assists. In 40 starts this season, Maxey is averaging 27.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 37.9 minutes.

Veteran shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of six players averaging double-digit scoring. In 44 games, including 41 starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 34 minutes of action. In the loss to Denver, he scored 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. He has seven double-doubles on the year, including a 22-point and 12-rebound performance in a 109-97 win at Chicago on Jan. 25. See which team to pick here.

