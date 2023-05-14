The Boston Celtics are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in a pivotal Game 7 affair in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon. The 76ers had a chance to close things out this 2023 NBA playoff series at home last game but fell short as on Thursday night, the Celtics topped Philadelphia 95-86. The 76ers are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 Sunday games, while Boston is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 home games.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 6.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds. The over/under for total points is 201.

76ers vs. Celtics: Celtics -6.5

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 201 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: 76ers +215, Celtics -267

PHI: 76ers are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven road games

BOS: Celtics are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Tyrese Maxey is an agile combo guard who always has confidence and thrives in the pick-and-roll. The Kentucky product owns crafty ball handles to break down defenders. He averages 20.9 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in the 2023 NBA playoffs. He has scored at least 25 points in three outings this series.

Forward Tobias Harris provides Philadelphia with a reliable three-level scorer. Harris can get buckets in the post or out on the perimeter as a shooter. The Tennessee product logs 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest in the postseason. He also shoots 41% from beyond the arc, and in Game 5, Harris had 16 points and 11 boards.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a versatile scoring threat. Tatum has a smooth face-up game with a reliable jumper on the perimeter. The four-time All-Star ranks first on the team in points (26.2) and rebounds (10.4) with 5.2 assists per game. He's finished with a double-double in four games this series. In Game 5, Tatum had 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Marcus Smart plays with outstanding effort and energy. Smart is one of the top perimeter defenders in the league while also being a good facilitator. The Oklahoma State product is third on the team in scoring (16.6) and first in assists (5.2). In Game 6, Smart totaled 22 points, seven boards and seven assists.

