The 2022-23 NBA regular season begins on Tuesday evening with a pair of top-level matchups. In the first game of the 2022 NBA opening night doubleheader, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Both teams finished with 51 wins last season, with Boston making a run to the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics will be without a pair of key pieces in Robert Williams III (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (knee) for the opener.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -145, 76ers +122

PHI: The 76ers were 23-23-1 against the spread in 2021-22 road games

BOS: The Celtics were 23-28-2 against the spread in 2021-22 home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is coming off a 51-win season with above-average marks on offense and defense. The Sixers strengthened their defensive projection by adding PJ Tucker, De'Anthony Melton, and Danuel House, and Philadelphia was already a top-eight team in the NBA in blocks (5.3 per game) and assists allowed (23.7 per game) last season. The 76ers also finished in the top 10 in steals (7.7 per game) and 3-point defense (34.6%), with a legitimate superstar in Embiid. Embiid led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points per game last season and finished as the MVP runner-up.

On the perimeter, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey form a dynamic pairing, and the 76ers put pressure on opponents with free throw creation. Philadelphia finished in the top three of the NBA in free throw attempts (23.8 per game) and free throw accuracy (82.1%) last season, and the 76ers also landed in the top seven of the league in turnover avoidance (12.5 per game) and 3-point accuracy (36.4%).

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston was the best team in the NBA during the second half of the 2021-22 season, finishing the regular season with a flourish before reaching the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics also upgraded in the offseason, adding a key piece in Malcolm Brogdon, and Boston returns its top-shelf core of talent. While Boston is capable of big things on offense, the Celtics are keyed by an elite defense, including reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

The Celtics led the NBA in defensive efficiency a season ago, allowing only 1.06 points per possession, and Boston also finished atop the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (43.4%), 3-point percentage allowed (33.9%), and 2-point percentage allowed (49.7%) over an 82-game sample. The Celtics are excellent across the board defensively, with few holes for the opposition to attack, and Boston should also benefit from a Philadelphia offense that finished dead-last in the NBA with a 24.6% offensive rebound rate in 2021-22.

