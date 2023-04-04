A pivotal Eastern Conference battle has the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) and the Boston Celtics (54-24) matching up on Tuesday night. With a win, Boston will lock down a top-2 seed in the conference, and the Celtics are rolling, having won five of the last six games. On March 31, the Celtics beat the Utah Jazz 122-114. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has gone 2-4 over its past six games, and on Sunday, the Sixers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 117-104. Jaylen Brown (back) is questionable for Boston, while Robert Williams III (knee) is out.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Boston +2

Celtics vs. 76ers Over-Under: 227.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Boston +115, Philadelphia -135

BOS: Celtics are 5-1 ATS this season in games in which they are not the favorite

PHI: 76ers are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games overall



Why the Celtics can cover



Forward Jayson Tatum has been outstanding for the Celtics. Tatum can get a bucket from any spot on the court and owns solid ball handles. The four-time All-Star selection ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring (30.3) with 8.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 85% from the free-throw line. On March 30 versus the Milwaukee Bucks, Tatum dropped 40 points with eight rebounds and went 8-of-10 from downtown.

Guard Marcus Smart continues to be a two-way force in the backcourt. Smart is very instinctive defensively and has a knack for steals. The Oklahoma State product is 11th in the league in steals (1.5) with 11.4 points and 6.3 assists per game. On March 28 against the Washington Wizards, he finished with 14 points, five assists, and two steals.

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is an exceptional talent on both ends of the floor. Embiid uses his great footwork to defend the rim at a high rate and create space from opposing players. The six-time All-Star leads the NBA in points (33.0) and is seventh in rebounds (10.2). In the March 24 contest against Golden State, Embiid had 46 points, nine boards, and eight assists.

Guard Tyrese Maxey owns a smooth and diverse offensive attack. Maxey has good speed to get into the lane but also has a reliable jumper on the perimeter. The Kentucky product averages 20.6 points and 3.6 assists per game, while shooting 43% from 3-point land. In the last game against the Bucks, Maxey amassed 29 points and went 6-of-7 from downtown.

