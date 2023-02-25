The Boston Celtics (43-17) and the Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) square off in a battle between Eastern Conference powerhouses on Saturday night. The Celtics have won six of the last seven games. On Thursday, they beat the Indiana Pacers 142-138 in overtime. Likewise, the Sixers are red-hot as they've secured a five-game win streak. On Feb. 23, the 76ers topped the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 1.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 226.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Boston -1.5

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 226.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Boston -120, Philadelphia +100

BOS: Celtics are 4-0 ATS in their last four games playing on one day of rest

PHI: 76ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall

Why the Celtics can cover



Forward Jayson Tatum is an exceptional scorer from all across the floor. Tatum owns an array of moves and fakes to get past his defender consistently. The four-time All-Star has the jumper to space the floor with ease. Tatum is sixth in the NBA in points (30.6) with 8.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He supplied 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his last outing.

Guard Jaylen Brown joins Tatum as an explosive scorer. Brown has a knack for gliding to the lane but uses his reliable jumper to keep defenders on edge. The two-time All-Star puts up 26.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. On Feb. 23, Brown also dropped 30 points and 11 boards. This was the 15th game in the season where Brown and Tatum have each finished with 30-plus points in the same game.

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is an absolute beast in the frontcourt. Embiid knows how to beat his man with a variety of different moves. The six-time All-Star has the power to win in the low post and owns a jumper to hit from the outside consistently. He's currently second in the NBA in points (33) and ninth in rebounds (10.3) with 1.6 blocks per game. On Thursday, Embiid totaled 27 points, 19 boards and six blocks.

Guard Tyrese Maxey is an electric and assertive scorer. Maxey has the speed and quickness to constantly get into the lane. The Kentucky product also has good range with a quick release from downtown. The 22-year-old logs 19.7 points, 3.6 assists and shoots 38% from deep. On Feb. 13, Maxey notched 26 points, six assists and four 3-pointers.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 235 points.

