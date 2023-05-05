The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Friday evening. The series is knotted at 1-1 after a split of the first two games in Boston. Wells Fargo Center hosts Game 3, with the 76ers winning 29 regular season games at home. Joel Embiid (knee) is officially listed as questionable for the Sixers after returning in Game 2.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 2-point road favorite, while the over/under is 214 in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Sixers and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -2

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 214 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -135, 76ers +115

BOS: The Celtics are 24-20 against the spread in road games

PHL: The 76ers are 26-16-1 against the spread in home games

Celtics vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's offense is extraordinary, both in passing the eye test and by the numbers. The Celtics currently boast the best offensive efficiency (120.8 points per 100 possessions) in the 2023 NBA playoffs, also leading the postseason with a 62.8% true shooting mark and 53.8 points in the paint per game. Boston has been even better on offense through two games in this series, scoring almost 1.28 points per possession. The Celtics are shooting 52.1% from the field and 39% from 3-point range in the first two games, and Boston made 20 3-pointers with only seven turnovers in a blowout Game 2 win.

The Celtics also finished with the second-best offensive rating (117.3) in the NBA during the regular season, and made 16.0 3-pointers per contest. Boston is led by a pair of dynamic wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both of whom averaged more than 26 points per game during the regular season, and the Celtics put pressure on opponents with lineups featuring at least four shooters on the floor at all times. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has strong defensive metrics in the playoffs, including the league's best marks in points allowed in the paint and second-chance points allowed per game. The 76ers are still electric on offense, however, and that is especially true with the return of Embiid. Embiid is the 2022-23 NBA MVP winner after averaging a league-best 33.1 points per game this season. He returned with five blocked shots in 27 minutes in Game 2, anchoring the defense, and Embiid is tremendous on both ends.

James Harden is also a star-level contributor on the perimeter for Philadelphia, averaging 28.5 points per game in the first two contests after leading the NBA with 10.7 assists per game during the regular season. Philadelphia led the league in 3-point accuracy (38.7%) and free throw accuracy (83.5%) during the regular season, and the 76ers scored 1.17 points per possession, a top-five mark in the NBA. The 76ers also committed fewer than 14 turnovers per game with top-10 marks in fast break points, field goal percentage, and free throw attempts in 2022-23. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with five players projected to score more than 19 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that is 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.