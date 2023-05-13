The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics clash in a big-time Game 7 battle in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to match up against the Miami Heat. After dropping two straight games, Boston rallied on the road in Game 6. On Thursday, the Celtics beat the Sixers 95-86 to extend their run in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 6.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds. The over/under for total points is 201. Before locking in any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

76ers vs. Celtics: Celtics -6.5

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 201 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: 76ers +215, Celtics -267

PHI: 76ers are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven road games

BOS: Celtics are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is an absolute beast in the frontcourt. Embiid is able to dominate in the low post and plays defense at an elite level. The 2023 MVP leads the team in points (24.8), rebounds (10) and blocks (2.9) during the 2023 NBA playoffs. He's recorded a double-double in three of the last four games. In Game 6, Embiid finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard James Harden has been an exceptional playmaker and scorer. Harden does a great job pushing the pace and getting his teammates involved. The 10-time All-Star also has good instincts as a defender. He leads the team in assists (8.4) and steals (1.8) along with 21.4 points per game. In Game 4, Harden exploded for 42 points, nine assists and four steals.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a versatile scoring threat. Tatum has a smooth face-up game with a reliable jumper on the perimeter. The four-time All-Star ranks first on the team in points (26.2) and rebounds (10.4) with 5.2 assists per game. He's finished with a double-double in four games this series. In Game 5, Tatum had 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Marcus Smart plays with outstanding effort and energy. Smart is one of the top perimeter defenders in the league while also being a good facilitator. The Oklahoma State product is third on the team in scoring (16.6) and first in assists (5.2). In Game 6, Smart totaled 22 points, seven boards and seven assists.

