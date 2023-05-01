A highly-anticipated best-of-seven clash in the 2023 NBA playoffs begins on Monday evening in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden. Boston defeated the Atlanta Hawks in six games to advance out of the first round, while Philadelphia swept the Brooklyn Nets. From an injury standpoint, Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as doubtful for the Sixers.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 10-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds. Before locking in any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the third week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Celtics and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Sixers

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -10

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 213.5 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -550, 76ers +400

PHI: The 76ers are 24-18-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 26-18 against the spread in home games

76ers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia has an incredibly strong offensive profile this season, and that was on display in the first round win over Brooklyn. The 76ers dominated the Nets on both ends of the floor, out-scoring Brooklyn by nearly 12 points per 100 possessions. Philadelphia's offensive rebounding was one of the bigger stories of the series, as the 76ers secured 36.8% of their own missed shots and averaged 20.0 second-chance points per game in the series. The 76ers also converted 40.6% of 3-point attempts after leading the NBA at 38.7% from beyond the arc during the regular season.

Philadelphia also sat atop the NBA with 83.5% shooting at the free throw line over 82 games, and the 76ers finished in the top four of the NBA with 117.0 points per 100 possessions. Even with Embiid's injury concerns, the 76ers still have a proven star in James Harden, who led the NBA with 10.7 assists per game this season while also averaging 21.0 points with a 60.7% true shooting mark. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's offense was excellent in the Atlanta series, scoring 118.8 points per 100 possessions, and the Celtics have a pair of star wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to set a tone on both ends. In addition to a top-flight offense that ranked in the top three of the NBA in efficiency this season, the Celtics are also outstanding on defense. Boston ranked No. 2 in the league in defensive rating (110.6) during the regular season and established a strong pace against the Hawks.

The Celtics blocked 7.2 shots per game and allowed only 16.5 free throw attempts per contest, while Boston also produced above-average numbers in fast break points allowed (10.3 per game) and points in the paint allowed (47.0 per game) against the Hawks. Boston led the NBA in defensive rebound rate (74.6%) this season, with Philadelphia ranking near the bottom of the league in offensive rebound rate and second-chance points. The Celtics also posted top-five marks in assist prevention, opponent shooting, free throw prevention, and blocked shots over 82 games in 2022-23. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 221 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. See who to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-38 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.