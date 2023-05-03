TD Garden is the center of the NBA world on Wednesday evening in a standalone spot. The Boston Celtics welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to the building for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Philadelphia leading the series by a 1-0 margin. The 76ers upset the Celtics in Game 1 on Monday behind an explosive performance from James Harden. Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable to play for Philadelphia.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 10-point favorites, while the over/under is 217 in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals with a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Celtics and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for 76ers vs. Celtics:

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -10

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 217 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -550, 76ers +400

PHI: The 76ers are 25-18-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 26-19 against the spread in home games

76ers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers put together an inspired effort in Game 1, led by the dynamic showing of James Harden. Harden scored 45 points and made seven 3-pointers, carrying the offense in the absence of Embiid. Harden is capable of doing so again after a regular season in which he averaged 21.0 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game. He was also the centerpiece of an overall 3-point barrage, with Philadelphia making 17-of-38 long-range attempts in the series opener.

The 76ers also shot 51% from the field in the game, and have a track record of sky-high efficiency that includes No. 1 overall marks in 3-point accuracy (38.7%) and free throw accuracy (83.5%) during the regular season. Doc Rivers' team finished No. 4 in the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 1.17 points per possession, and Philadelphia has seemingly saved its top-level performance for the postseason. The 76ers throttled the Nets in the opening round, out-scoring Brooklyn by 11.8 points per 100 possessions in a sweep. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's overall profile is incredibly strong this season, with the Celtics finishing in the top three of the NBA in both offensive rating (117.3) and defensive rating (110.6) during the regular season. Boston scored more than 1.27 points per possession in Game 1 despite the loss, and the Celtics shot 59% from the field in that contest. Jayson Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, and he erupted for 39 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1. Tatum is flanked by a versatile, talented roster, and Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points per game in 2022-23.

The Celtics also benefit from TD Garden's home crowd, out-scoring opponents by more than 10 points per 100 possessions in regular season home games. On defense, the Celtics led the league in defensive rebound rate (74.6%) during the regular season, and posted top-five metrics in assist prevention, opponent shooting, and free throw prevention this season. Boston is also allowing only 23.4 assists and 46.3 points in the paint per game so far in the 2023 NBA playoffs. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with five players projected to score at least 17 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's NBA playoff picks at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is 71-38 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.