Celtics vs. 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online, live stream, TV, pick, odds
The NBA is in London for this one with the 76ers and Celtics bringing the game global
How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 11
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Where: The 02 Arena in London, England
- TV: NBATV
- Streaming: NBA.com (Check local listings)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Celtics and 76ers are in London to showcase the game globally! This game has previously featured teams like the Magic and Raptors, but this one has the chance to be very exciting. The Celtics are currently playing their best basketball and the schedule has given them plenty of rest to adjust to their time in London.
The 76ers have challenged some of the NBA's best all season long and if Joel Embiid plays they have a good shot at giving the Celtics a hard time. Philadelphia isn't perfect, and are still young, but they can be pesky. Veterans like J.J. Redick give them a scoring punch, but they're going to have a hard time putting up points against the Celtics stout defense.
The Celtics are the easy pick here, but expect Philadelphia to keep this closer than expected if Embiid is playing. They might not win, but they're pesky enough to keep it close.
76ers vs. Celtics odds, best bets, picks
