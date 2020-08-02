Watch Now: T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76ers ( 2:34 )

Fresh off a comeback victory in their first seeding game, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers face a significant challenge on Sunday with a matchup against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The Celtics suffered a loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in their Orlando opener.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET. William Hill lists the Celtics as 4.5-point favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Blazers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Blazers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -4.5

Blazers vs. Celtics over-under: 230.5 points

Blazers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -185, Blazers +165

POR: The Blazers are 5-8 against the spread in the last 13 games

BOS: The Celtics are 7-5 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Blazers can cover

While Portland's overall win-loss record is unsightly, the Blazers are a much better team with the roster they are deploying in Orlando. Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins are back after lengthy hiatuses, and the Blazers still have star power in the backcourt with Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Lillard is in line for another All-NBA selection after averaging 28.9 points and 7.8 assists per game so far this season, and his long-distance shooting can bend any defense. Overall, the Blazers feature a top-10 offense in the league, with the shotmaking of Lillard, McCollum and Carmelo Anthony pairing well with a top-five clip in turnover avoidance.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is one of the league's most balanced teams, with top-five rankings in offensive and defensive efficiency. The Celtics are poised to take advantage of a porous Blazers defense, with Portland ranking near the bottom of the NBA in turnover creation and defensive rebounding.

On the defensive side, Boston deploys a top-tier scheme devised by head coach Brad Stevens, and the Celtics will need to execute well to slow the Blazers. Still, the Celtics rank in the top-five in shooting efficiency allowed and No. 6 overall in defensive turnover rate, providing optimism even in a matchup against Lillard, McCollum and company.

