Celtics vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from advanced computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 26-32 overall and 16-12 at home, while the Celtics are 39-17 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Celtics have won 13 of their past 15 games. The Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday. Boston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 225.

Blazers vs. Celtics spread: Trail Blazers +6.5

Blazers vs. Celtics over-under: 225 points

Blazers vs. Celtics money line: Portland 199, Boston -243

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, 107-104. CJ McCollum was on fire, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 41 points, 12 dimes (tying a career high), and nine rebounds. Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season best of five 3-pointers.

Damian Lillard will miss his third consecutive game on Tuesday with a groin injury.

Portland is stumbling into the contest with the fifth-most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.3 on average.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston fell 114-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Jayson Tatum matched a career high with 41 points in addition to five boards. Tatum has scored 20 or more points in 14 of the last 16 games. The Lakers scored the decisive basket with 30.4 seconds remaining.

Kemba Walker will miss his third consecutive game on Tuesday because of a knee injury.

The Celtics have been holding their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 44.1, which places them fourth in the league.

