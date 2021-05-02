The resurgent Portland Trail Blazers take aim at their fourth consecutive victory when they continue their road trip with a visit to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Portland (35-28), which is trying to climb out of seventh place in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament, answered a five-game losing streak by winning the first three of its current six-game trek in impressive fashion. Boston (34-30) posted the third-largest comeback in league history to stun San Antonio on Friday behind Jayson Tatum's record-setting performance.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -2.5

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics over-under: 231.5 points

POR: The Trail Blazers are 19-12 on the road

BOS: Celtics PG Kemba Walker (oblique) is doubtful for Sunday

Why the Blazers can cover



All-Star guard Damian Lillard matched his season high with eight 3-pointers (on 13 attempts) en route to a 32-point outing in Friday's 19-point win at Brooklyn. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds for Portland, which is averaging 130.3 points and has a victory margin of 20.3 points over the first three games of the road trip. Lillard collected 28 points and 10 assists vs. the Celtics last month and 30 and 16 in his one game vs. them last season.

Guard CJ McCollum was limited to 10 points in Friday's win but he scored at least 20 points in seven of his previous eight games and is averaging 22.9 points while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor. Norman Powell has been struggling from long range since he buried 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the loss to Boston. Seven-foot center Jusuf Nurkic recorded his fourth double-double in five games with 23 points and 11 rebounds on Friday.

Why the Celtics can cover

Tatum scored 31 of his 60 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to match the franchise record set in March 1985 by the legendary Larry Bird. He has scored at least 35 points four times over the last seven games and has registered five double-doubles while averaging 10.1 rebounds in that span. He has been a nemesis for the Trail Blazers, averaging 34.0 points and hitting 17 of 27 3-pointers over the past three meetings.

Although second-leading scorer Jaylen Brown (24.8 points per game) had a horrid shooting night Friday (5 of 24), he buried a pivotal 3-pointer in overtime to finish with 17 points. Brown scored a combined 77 points in his previous two games and also had a 40-point effort at the Los Angeles Lakers on April 15. He has knocked down at least three 3-point shots in six of his last seven games, including last month's win in Portland.

