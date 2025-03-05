The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers will play for the first time this season after the Celtics have swept the season series in each of the previous two years when they meet in Boston on Wednesday. The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference at 43-18 overall, including 19-11 at home this season. The Blazers (28-34) are four games out of the final spot in the Western Conference NBA Play-In Tournament, but they've been playing some of their best basketball of the season over their current road trip. Portland is 4-1 in the middle of a seven-game road trip entering Wednesday. Jayson Tatum (shoulder) and Jaylen Brown (illness) are questionable.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The Celtics are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Celtics odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 225 points.

Celtics vs. Blazers spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics vs. Blazers over/under: 225 points

Celtics vs. Blazers money line: Celtics -474, Blazers +363

POR: The Trail Balzers are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

BOS: The Celtics are 6-3 ATS over their last nine games

Why the Blazers can cover

The Trail Blazers may never want to return to Portland with how well this road trip is going. The Blazers are 4-1 seven games into their road trip, including 3-1 against the Eastern Conference. Portland is 4-0 ATS against Eastern Conference teams during this road trip. Anfernee Simons had 34 points in a 119-102 win over the 76ers on Monday on 13 of 26 shooting, including making 6 of 11 3-pointers.

Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has scored at least 18 points in four straight games and is averaging 24.8 ppg over that stretch. He is second on the team in scoring at 17.5 ppg, behind Simons' 19 ppg, as the primary pieces in the Portland offense. The Blazers are an incredible 16-3 ATS against the Eastern Conference this season, covering in 84.2% of games, and are 31-21-1 ATS (59.6%) as an underdog this season. The Celtics will likely be shorthanded as along with Tatum and Brown as questionable, Jrue Holiday (hand) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are doubtful. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

The defending NBA Champions could be on their way to a repeat as the Celtics have the third-best record in the league. Boston is 11-3 over its last 14 games and has covered the spread in six of its last seven victories. Tatum is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, and will be a total difference maker if active. Tatum had 46 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in a 123-116 loss to Cleveland on Friday but Boston answered with a 110-103 win over the Nuggets on Sunday in a potential NBA Finals preview.

The Celtics are just one of two teams with a top 10 scoring offense and defense in the NBA. Boston is eighth in scoring (116.8 ppg), while ranking third in points allowed (108.2 ppg) this season. Guards Payton Pritchard (hip) and Derrick White (back) are probable as Boston has the depth to withstand some players potentially missing Wednesday while still covering a double-digit spread. See which team to pick here.

