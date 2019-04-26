Celtics vs. Bucks: Boston unsure when Marcus Smart returns for NBA playoffs; considers him a 'long shot' for next weekend

The Boston Celtics still don't know exactly when veteran guard Marcus Smart will be able to return to return to action in the NBA playoffs. Smart suffered an oblique injury against the Orlando Magic back in a virtually meaningless game on April 7, and has been sidelined since.

"I know he won't play this weekend," Celtics GM Danny Ainge said on Friday, via Mass Live. "But other than that I don't really know." Ainge added that it would be a "long shot" that Smart would be good to go by next weekend.

The Celtics begin their semifinal series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, and though they didn't need Smart's services to advance past the Indiana Pacers in four games in the first round, he would be very useful against Milwaukee's perimeter-oriented attack.

Although he has done his best to remain positive, Smart admitted that being sidelined during his team's playoff push has been tough.

"That's probably the frustrating part," Smart said. "You have to sit there helplessly knowing there's nothing you can do, and that no one can do for you. You have to sit there and go through it," he said. "Being out here watching these guys and not being on the floor makes it even tougher. I've been stressing a bit not being on the court, plus with the injury, and it's frustrating, but you have to take it day-by-day and one day at a time."

Despite his frustrations, Smart credits his teammates for keeping him engaged and feeling like part of the group.

"They've been huge, just really talking to me. 'You're not alone. The team's here for you.' Just showering me with love and encouragement," Smart said. "Obviously they're devastated that I'm not out there, but really keeping me in my right mind, sane. Being able to get on the court is the way I was able to deal with a lot of things that caused frustration. Not being able to do that now is adding onto it. So it's good getting that advice now."

During the regular season, Smart averaged 8.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc for the Celtics, while serving as one of the team's top perimeter defenders. Boston will certainly be happy to have him back whenever he is ultimately good to go.