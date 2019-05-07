Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4 score: Giannis erupts for 39 points, Milwaukee a win away from Eastern Conference finals berth
The Bucks take a 3-1 series lead back to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Wednesday
The top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks are now one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.
The Bucks seized a commanding series lead after defeating the Boston Celtics 113-101 in Game 4 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 39 points despite picking up foul trouble early on. He also added 16 rebounds in the win.
It was a battle early on during the first half with both the Bucks and Celtics putting on a defensive show. However, the Bucks began to pull away in the third quarter after outscoring the Celtics by 10 points in the period. Milwaukee continued to hold off Boston in the fourth quarter as they held the Celtics to just 37.8 percent shooting from the field for the game.
Boston must win at Fiserv Forum in Game 5 or they're eliminated. Just 11 teams in NBA postseason history have come back from a 3-1 series deficit.
