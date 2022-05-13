After pulling off a comeback victory in Game 5, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out their series with the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Friday night, while the Celtics will look to extend their season and force a decisive Game 7 in Boston. The Bucks outscored the Celtics 33-21 in the fourth quarter of Game 5 in order to pull out the 110-107 win.

As he has all series, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 40 points and 11 rebounds, and he also got some major help from Jrue Holiday on both ends of the floor. On the other side, Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 34 points and six rebounds, and Jaylen Brown added 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but ultimately their production wasn't enough. The Celtics will need a full team effort in Game 6 if they want to keep playing beyond Friday night.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 6 between Boston and Milwaukee.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

When: Friday, May 13 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum-- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum-- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo TV

ESPN | fubo TV Odds: BOS +100; MIL -120; O/U 210.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: The health of Robert Williams is a big question for Boston heading into Game 6. Williams was a late scratch for Game 4 with knee soreness, and he was also ruled out of Game 5. His ability to protect the pant certainly would have helped Boston out down the stretch of the last game. Williams is listed as questionable for Game 6, and his final status will likely be determined shortly before tipoff.

Here's what Celtics coach Ime Udoka had to say about Williams' status on Thursday: "We're waiting to hear on how he feels. It's really a soreness issue. Swelling is gone, it's just a matter of some general soreness. I think technically you're gonna have that after some surgeries, regardless of the four-to-six [weeks] window or him coming back three-and-a-half weeks in. So, when you're going through his rehab process, he's gonna have a day where he's a little more sore and then it settles down."

If Williams is ultimately able to go, he will be another weapon that the Celtics will have in their defensive arsenal.

Bucks: Playing solid defense on Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum will continue to be key for the Bucks in this series. Tatum did have 34 points in Game 5, but it didn't come efficiently (he shot 12 of 29 from the floor), and overall Milwaukee has done a solid job of making life difficult for him. Tatum has shot 50 percent from the field in just one of the five games in the series so far, and he was held to just 10 total points in Game 3 -- a contest that the Bucks won. Tatum is obviously central to Boston's success on the offensive end, so if the Bucks can continue to make things hard for him, they'll give themselves a solid shot of advancing.

Prediction

Closeout games are especially difficult, especially against a team as talented as the Celtics. After letting an opportunity slip away in Game 5, expect the Celtics to come out motivated and eager to bounce back and extend their season. No team has won two consecutive games in this series yet, and that trend will continue. Pick: Celtics +1.5