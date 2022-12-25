Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Boston

Current Records: Milwaukee 22-10; Boston 23-10

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 5 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Boston Celtics. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while the Bucks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Milwaukee ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played this past Friday, losing 118-100. Point guard Jevon Carter just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Boston in a 121-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday. Boston can attribute much of their success to small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 36 points along with seven rebounds, and power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to eight boards. Tatum's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take the Bucks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Milwaukee is now 22-10 while the Celtics sit at 23-10. Boston is 16-6 after wins this season, and Milwaukee is 7-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $128.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 22 out of their last 43 games against Milwaukee.