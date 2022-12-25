Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Boston
Current Records: Milwaukee 22-10; Boston 23-10
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 5 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Boston Celtics. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while the Bucks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Milwaukee ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played this past Friday, losing 118-100. Point guard Jevon Carter just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Boston in a 121-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday. Boston can attribute much of their success to small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 36 points along with seven rebounds, and power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to eight boards. Tatum's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take the Bucks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Milwaukee is now 22-10 while the Celtics sit at 23-10. Boston is 16-6 after wins this season, and Milwaukee is 7-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $128.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 22 out of their last 43 games against Milwaukee.
- May 15, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Milwaukee 81
- May 13, 2022 - Boston 108 vs. Milwaukee 95
- May 11, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Boston 107
- May 09, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 108
- May 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Milwaukee 86
- May 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Boston 89
- Apr 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Boston 121
- Dec 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Boston 113
- Dec 13, 2021 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Nov 12, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Mar 26, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Mar 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Boston 119
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Jul 31, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 16, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Boston 123
- Oct 30, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 105
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83