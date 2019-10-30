Celtics vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Boston 2-1; Milwaukee 2-1

Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; Milwaukee 60-22

What to Know

Milwaukee has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will take on Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Bucks are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with Cleveland on Monday as they won 129-112. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was PG George Hill, who had 19 points along with eight boards. Hill didn't help his team much against Miami on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of New York and carried off an 118-95 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee comes into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 124. Less enviably, Boston has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.86

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Boston and Milwaukee both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.