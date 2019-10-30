Celtics vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Boston 2-1; Milwaukee 2-1
Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; Milwaukee 60-22
What to Know
Milwaukee has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will take on Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Bucks are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with Cleveland on Monday as they won 129-112. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was PG George Hill, who had 19 points along with eight boards. Hill didn't help his team much against Miami on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of New York and carried off an 118-95 victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee comes into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 124. Less enviably, Boston has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.86
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Boston and Milwaukee both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83
