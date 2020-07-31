Watch Now: Friday NBA Picks: Celtics vs Bucks ( 1:11 )

After four-plus months, the 2019-20 NBA season is back. One day after reopening the league, the action continues with two Eastern Conference contenders in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will go head-to-head and restart their respective seasons on Friday night. The game will be the first of eight seeding games for both teams, and it will serve as an interesting barometer to see how the two teams look an extremely long layoff.

Heading into the seeding games, the Bucks sit at the top of the East at 53-12, while the Celtics hold the third seed at 43-21. The teams split their two meetings during the regular season, as both teams won on their home floor. Home-court advantage won't be a factor in Orlando, though, as all games will be played on a neutral court without fans.

Will this be an Eastern Conference finals preview? Only time will tell. Ahead of the contest, here's everything you need to know about Celtics vs. Bucks.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 31 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Odds: Bucks -4.5 | O/U: 220

Storylines

Celtics: The Celtics entered Orlando fully healthy -- something that didn't happen too often for them during the regular season. At full health, the Celtics are deep and dangerous. All eyes will be on third-year forward Jayson Tatum, who is in the midst of developing into a full-blown superstar. Tatum will have his fair share of help, too, as Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker are all All-Star-caliber players when at the top of their respective games. Plus, in Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye, Boston possess some solid frontcourt depth. Overall, the Celtics have every reason to feel like they could come out of the East this season, and they will get a solid test in the form of the first-place Bucks on Friday night.

Bucks: The stakes are high for the Bucks in Orlando. After having the best record in the league for two consecutive seasons -- and a potential back-to-back NBA MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo -- anything short of an NBA Finals berth would be considered a disappointment. Even then, there's still some that would view anything short of winning the Finals an unsuccessful season for Milwaukee. It will be up to Antetokounmpo to help lead the Bucks through a competitive Eastern Conference landscape that includes several other contenders in the Raptors, 76ers and Celtics. The Bucks don't have much to play for standings-wise during the eight seeding games since they have the top seed in the conference pretty well locked up.

Game prediction

The Celtics have a couple of things working in their favor in this one. First, they have more to play for in these seeding games than the Bucks do, as Milwaukee basically has the top spot in the East locked up. The Bucks will certainly use the games as an opportunity to work on chemistry and game plan, but the main goal is just to get to the postseason healthy. Boston's spot in the standings, however, is more up in the air. They could technically move up to second in the conference if they play extremely well during the seeding games and the Raptors falter a bit. At the least they certainly want to hold off the fourth-place Miami Heat, who are only 2 1/2 games behind Boston in the standings.

Additionally, the Celtics enter their first game in Orlando fully healthy, while the Bucks will be without two key contributors in Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton. Both players are still working their way back into game shape after testing positive for COVID-19. Pick: Celtics +4.5