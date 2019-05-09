Celtics vs. Bucks: Kyrie Irving after Boston's elimination in Game 5; 'It's about moving onto the next thing'

Kyrie Irving had one miserable performance in the Boston Celtics' go-home game.

As the Celtics were eliminated from the 2019 NBA playoffs following a 116-91 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, Irving went out swinging -- but he did so without hitting anything.

The 27-year-old point guard went 6-for-21 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3-point range as he ended up with 15 points in a Game 5 performance that will be remembered for all of the wrong reasons.

Of course, Irving's performance followed a Game 4 stat line in which he posted 23 points on an almost identical 7-of-22 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from 3-point range. He had stated after that game that he actually should not have shot 22 times -- he should have shot it 30 times.

So if you were waiting for any memorable post-game quotes from Irving after Game 5, they're here. Irving is clearly more humbled than he was following Game 4, but he does make sure to stress that it's about "moving on" after a loss like this.

"For me, it's just moving onto the next thing."



- Kyrie shares his thoughts after the Celtics series comes to an end.#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/yegKhXHxrp — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2019

For those that don't remember, Irving gave this infamous quote following his horrid Game 4 performance, via the Boston Herald.

"I'm trying to do it all. For me, the 22 shots, I should have shot 30. I'm that great of a shooter." "When the ball doesn't go in the rim, the energy of the basketball can translate into the other end as well. That's just basketball 101," he said. "That's a choice that we have to make. And just being more communicative. It's a natural thing as an individual when your shots aren't going in to be thinking about that shot as you go down in a defensive position. It can take you out mentally what the other team is running, especially in the playoffs where possessions are magnified unbelievably. It's been a consistent thing for us that we haven't made shots and the defensive end of the floor has taken lapses. But it just can't happen going forward. We have no choice. At this point it's do or die."

It wasn't just Games 4 and 5 that Irving underwhelmed -- he did it in all four of the Celtics' losses in this series. From Games 2 through 5, the veteran point guard converted on just 25-of-85 field-goal attempts (30.1 percent) and 7-of-32 shooting from 3-point range (21.8 percent).

Considering Irving will be a free agent this summer and the speculation that he could be on his way out -- whether that be the Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks -- it wouldn't come as any surprise if Irving elected for a new start outside of Boston.

With the Celtics' and Irving's 2018-19 season officially over, let the speculation run rampant regarding where the All-Star point guard will sign this offseason.









