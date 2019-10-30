Celtics vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Boston 2-1; Milwaukee 2-1
Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; Milwaukee 60-22
What to Know
Milwaukee has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will square off against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The match is expected to be a close one, with Milwaukee going off at just a 3-point favorite.
The Bucks strolled past Cleveland with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 129-112. Milwaukee PG George Hill looked sharp as he had 19 points along with eight boards. Hill didn't help his team much against Miami on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of New York and carried off an 118-95 win.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee enters the game with 124 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, Boston has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Boston.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Celtics.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Boston and Milwaukee both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83
