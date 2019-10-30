Celtics vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Boston 2-1; Milwaukee 2-1

Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; Milwaukee 60-22

What to Know

Milwaukee has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will square off against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The match is expected to be a close one, with Milwaukee going off at just a 3-point favorite.

The Bucks strolled past Cleveland with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 129-112. Milwaukee PG George Hill looked sharp as he had 19 points along with eight boards. Hill didn't help his team much against Miami on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of New York and carried off an 118-95 win.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee enters the game with 124 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, Boston has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Boston.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Celtics.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Boston and Milwaukee both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.