Celtics vs. Bucks odds, Game 7: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks from expert who's 13-3 on Boston games

The Bucks have rallied around their "Fear the Deer" motto, but the Celtics have been perfect marksmen at home this postseason, picking off the Bucks in all three of their previous TD Bank visits. The Bucks must go full stag if they expect to advance to the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs when they tip off in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.



Boston opened as a 4.5-point home favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 197, but has ticked down to 195.



Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Dragiev, a veteran handicapper, has been SportsLine's most profitable analyst during the regular season, netting $100 bettors nearly $2,000 in profit.

And when it comes to the Celtics, Dragiev has been money. In fact, he's on a 13-3 run in against-the-spread picks involving Boston.

In Game 5, he told readers to back Boston, saying the home team had won every contest and the host Celtics only had to lay a slim 2.5 points. The result: a five-point Celtics' win and another cash for Dragiev.



Now, Dragiev, who has a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Milwaukee vs. Boston and locked in his pick.



He knows the Bucks can cover the spread, or win outright, if they ride Giannis Antetokounmpo to the promised land. The Greek Freak drew plenty of criticism for his unselfish Game 5 play in which he attempted only 10 field goals. But for Game 6, he took control in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his 31 points in the 97-86 win.



The Celtics can cover the spread by being less predictable on offense. Seldom did the Celtics try grinding in the lane for hard-fought, up-close buckets. Instead, they settled for 3-point kick-outs to Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier, who combined to shoot 6-for-18 from beyond the arc.

Dragiev knows the line in this game is way off. He's sharing why, and which team to back against the spread, over at SportsLine.



So which side of the Bucks-Celtics spread do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick, and see why the line is way off, all from the expert who is 13-3 on Celtics games.