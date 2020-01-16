Celtics vs. Bucks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven simulation on 28-16 roll

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Bucks enter Thursday's action as winners of four straight, which has given them a seven-game lead in the East. Boston is coming off a surprise loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and could be without third-leading scorer Jaylen Brown (thumb, questionable). Jayson Tatum sat out Wednesday's loss against Detroit with a knee issue but is not listed on the injury report for Thursday.

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -10

Celtics vs. Bucks over-under: 225.5 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -539, Boston +407

BOS: The Celtics have the NBA's fourth-best ATS cover rate when playing on the road this season.

MIL: Despite an incredible 19-2 record at home this season, Milwaukee has covered the spread at a 57 percent clip when playing at home and just one of three home games in January.

Why the Bucks can cover

The model is well aware that the Bucks draw a shorthanded Celtics team that is playing its third game in four nights. Fatigue should be a factor for the visiting Celtics, and even if it isn't, the Bucks are the NBA's most dominant team by a wide margin. Milwaukee has the best record and point differential in the NBA, as well as the top-ranked defense and second-best rebounding rate and offensive efficiency. They've upped their already ridiculous point differential to +14.3 when playing at home.

The Bucks haven't lost a home game in over a month and are 10-5 in the past 15 home games. They're well rested, as the only game played during the past five days was an easy win against the Knicks.

Why the Celtics can cover

But with the line now at -10 after opening at -8.5, there's no guarantee Milwaukee will cover the Celtics vs. Bucks spread. The model is also well aware that not only did Boston cover against Milwaukee in their previous meeting this season, they beat the Bucks by 11 points. Antetokounmpo was held to 22 points, which is eight below his scoring average.

Boston has played well on the road this season, boasting the NBA's fourth-best ATS cover rate (61 percent) when playing away from home. They've upped that rate to 67 percent when playing as an underdog. The x-factor for the Celtics is Hayward, who has helped them pile up the impressive road record.

Hayward has upped his shooting from 49 percent at home to 57 percent on the road, and he is red-hot coming into Thursday's game. In the first meeting with Milwaukee, Hayward contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, all while hitting over 50 percent of his shots. He'll be key in Boston's effort, especially if Brown ends up sitting.

