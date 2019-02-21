Celtics vs. Bucks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 44-30 run

Eastern Conference contenders meet Thursday as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in the first game after the NBA All-Star break. The Bucks (43-14) are the top team in the East and entered the break winning eight of 10. Meanwhile, the Celtics (37-21) are tied with the 76ers for fourth in the East and have won seven of 10. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The teams have split a pair of meetings this season, both of which were played in Boston, and Milwaukee has yet to lose twice to an opponent this season. Milwaukee is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 227. Before making any Celtics vs. Bucks picks of your own, you need to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven prediction model.

The model knows Milwaukee has played well at home, going 11-2 in its past 13 at Fiserv Forum and is 23-5 there this season. The Bucks are 30-8 against Eastern Conference foes and are among the NBA's best in several statistical categories. They're No. 1 in point differential (plus-9.8), No. 1 in rebounding (48.8), No. 1 in opponent's field goal percentage (.430), and No. 2 in both points (116.9) and field goal percentage (.480).

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been red hot lately. Antetokounmpo is seventh in the league in scoring (27.2 points) and scored 38 in the All-Star Game, the most of any player. Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in four of the past six games that count, including 43 against the Wizards. Middleton (17.1 points) scored 20 in the All-Star Game and has reached double-figures in 23 straight games.

But just because Milwaukee has been dominant of late doesn't guarantee it will cover the Celtics vs. Bucks spread on Thursday.

That's because the Celtics have had plenty of success against the Bucks since the 2015-16 season. Boston has won eight of 13 in the series, including three of five in Milwaukee. The Celtics are 27-10 against the East and 14-13 on the road, including four wins in a row. Boston has also had success against teams either tied or ahead of them in the standings, going 7-3 against the Bucks, Raptors, Pacers and 76ers.

Kyrie Irving (23.6 points) has been the Celtics' offensive spark plug, equaling or surpassing his average in nine of the past 10 games he has played, including 38 points against the Grizzlies. He has scored in double-figures in 45 of 47 games. Jayson Tatum has also played well, equaling or surpassing his average in seven of the past 10 games, including 25 at Cleveland.

