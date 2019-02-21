Celtics vs. Bucks odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from model on 44-30 run

The Milwaukee Bucks look to pick up where they left off before the NBA All-Star break against the visiting Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Bucks (43-14) have been red hot, winning 14 of 16, and lead Toronto by one game in the Eastern Conference NBA playoff bracket. The Celtics (37-21), tied for fourth in the East, are only 6.5 games behind Milwaukee and are out to win the season series. Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Both teams have won and covered their last two games. The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds, the same as where the spread opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 227, down one from the opener. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Celtics vs. Bucks picks of your own.

The model knows the Bucks have not lost back-to-back home games and have not lost more than once to an opponent all season. Milwaukee split two meetings in Boston and has won 23 of 28 home games. The Bucks hold an edge in scoring (116.9 points per game) over the Celtics (113). Additionally, Milwaukee is tops in rebounds (48.8), while Boston is ranked 15th (45.1).

The Bucks' top three scorers have been carrying the load of late. Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.2 points per game) has scored at least 30 points in four of the last six games he's played in, while Khris Middleton (17.1 points per game) has scored in double-figures in 53 of 54, including 23 straight. Malcolm Brogdon has equaled or surpassed his 15.8-point average in eight of the last 10 games.

That's because the Celtics have had plenty of success against the Bucks since the 2015-16 season. Boston has won eight of 13 in the series, including three of five in Milwaukee. The Celtics are 27-10 against the East and 14-13 on the road, including four wins in a row. Boston has also had success against teams either tied or ahead of them in the standings, going 7-3 against the Bucks, Raptors, Pacers and 76ers.

Kyrie Irving (23.6 points) has been the Celtics' offensive spark plug, equaling or surpassing his average in nine of the past 10 games he has played, including 38 points against the Grizzlies. He has scored in double-figures in 45 of 47 games. Jayson Tatum has also played well, equaling or surpassing his average in seven of the past 10 games, including 25 at Cleveland.

