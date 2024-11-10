The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics for an Eastern Conference showdown on Sunday. Milwaukee is off to a dismal 2-7 start (13th in the East), prompting rumors about head coach Doc Rivers' job security and even Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation. Meanwhile, the defending champion Celtics are 8-2 and currently rank second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Boston is the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics spread: Milwaukee +4.5

Bucks vs. Celtics over/under: 228.5 points

Bucks vs. Celtics money line: Milwaukee +159, Boston =190

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is coming off a 116-94 loss on Friday to the Knicks that dropped the Bucks to 2-7 overall. However, the Bucks did capture their second win of the season handily over the Jazz on Thursday. Damian Lillard had 34 points, seven assists and four steals in the win, while Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds in just over 30 minutes of action.

He'd follow that up with another double-double (24-12) against the Knicks the following night and now has a double-double in every game that he's played so far this season. He's shooting 60.5% from the floor this season while averaging 30.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Milwaukee has also covered the spread in four of its last five against Boston.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are coming off a 108-104 win over the Nets on Friday after suffering their second loss of the season to the Warriors on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the bounce-back victory and Payton Pritchard scored 20 points off the bench.

Jaylen Brown (hip) didn't play for the fourth game in a row and he is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Milwaukee. However, the Celtics have won three of the four games that he's missed and are also 3-1 against the spread during that span.

How to make Celtics vs. Bucks picks

