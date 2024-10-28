Powerhouses meet when the Milwaukee Bucks battle the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Monday night. Boston is coming off a 124-118 win at Detroit on Saturday, while Milwaukee dropped a 115-102 decision at Brooklyn on Sunday, its second consecutive loss. The Bucks (1-2), who were the third seed last season at 49-33, won the NBA title in 2020-21. The Celtics (3-0), the top seed in the league last year at 64-18, won their league-high 18th championship in five games over the Dallas Mavericks this past June. Boston will again be without power forward Kristaps Porzingis (foot). Khris Middleton (ankle) has yet to appear for Milwaukee this season and is return date is uncertain at this point.

Tip-off from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time regular-season series 118-112, but the teams have split each of the past 10 meetings. The Celtics are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 233.5.

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Boston -9.5

Celtics vs. Bucks over/under: 233.5 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Boston -476, Bucks +357

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum is off to a fast start to the season. In three games, he is averaging 33 points, 6.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes of action. He is connecting on 54.7% of his field goals, including a blistering 48.6% from 3-point range. In the win at Detroit on Saturday, he scored 37 points, while grabbing four rebounds and two assists and two steals. He opened the season with back-to-back doubles-doubles.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown has also been red hot from long range. Brown, who is averaging 24.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, three assists and two steals, has connected on 45.8% of his 3-pointers. He registered a double-double in the win over the Pistons with 24 points and 10 rebounds. He had a season-high 27 points and eight rebounds in a 122-102 win at Washington on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo powers the Milwaukee offense. Through the first three games of the season, he is averaging 28.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 33 minutes of action. He is connecting on 67% of his field goals and 81% of his free throws. He has three double-doubles on the year, including a 38-point and 11-rebound effort in a 133-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Point guard Damian Lillard is also a big part of the Bucks' offense. He is averaging 26.3 points, six assists and 5.7 rebounds in 35.3 minutes of play. He nearly registered a double-double in the 124-109 season-opening victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday. In that game, he scored 30 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists. See which team to pick here.

