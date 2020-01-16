Celtics vs. Bucks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven simulation on 28-16 roll

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will host Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Jayson Tatum missed Wednesday's game with knee soreness and could be held out again on Thursday. Jaylen Brown suffered a thumb sprain to his shooting hand during Wednesday's loss, and his status is also in question. Milwaukee's only injuries are to Donte DiVincenzo (finger) and Wesley Matthews (finger), both of whom are probable.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bucks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -9

Celtics vs. Bucks over-under: 223 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -450, Boston +360

BOS: The Celtics have the NBA's fourth-best ATS cover rate when playing on the road this season.

MIL: Despite an incredible 19-2 record at home this season, Milwaukee has covered the spread at a 57 percent clip when playing at home and just one of three home games in January.

Why the Bucks can cover

The model is well aware that Antetokounmpo presents a huge matchup problem for the Celtics. Without Al Horford, Boston doesn't have a capable individual defender for Antetokounmpo, and rim protection without Aron Baynes has been lacking.

As if that weren't enough, the Celtics lost to Detroit on Wednesday and enter Thursday's game on short rest and potentially short on depth. If one or both of Tatum and Brown are out, Boston is going to have a difficult time putting points on the board against Milwaukee's top-ranked defense. When you also consider that Milwaukee is 19-2 with a ridiculous +14.3 point differential at home, it is clear why Boston could struggled to cover the Celtics vs. Bucks spread.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even so, the model is also well aware that not only did Boston cover the spread against Milwaukee in their previous meeting this season, but they beat the Bucks by 11 points. Antetokounmpo was held to 22 points, which is eight below his scoring average. Could Brad Stevens' defensive scheme be enough to stifle the Greek Freak again?

Boston has played well on the road this season, boasting the NBA's fourth-best ATS cover rate (61 percent) when playing away from home. They've upped that rate to 67 percent when playing as an underdog. The x-factor for the Celtics is Gordon Hayward, who has helped them pile up the impressive road record.

Hayward has upped his shooting from 49 percent at home to 57 percent on the road, and he is red-hot coming into Thursday's game. In the first meeting with Milwaukee, Hayward contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, all while hitting over 50 percent of his shots. He'll be key in Boston's effort, especially if Brown and/or Tatum end up sitting.

