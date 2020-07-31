Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Is Tom Thibodeau the right coach for the Knicks? ( 2:00 )

One of the most intriguing matchups in the early portion of the NBA's restart in Orlando takes place on Friday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks facing Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in prime time. Though Milwaukee is firmly situated at the top of the Eastern Conference pecking order, Boston is competing for positioning, and there is plenty of intrigue surrounding how both teams will look in their first competitive action.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Milwaukee as a five-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Bucks picks, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $4,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bucks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5

Celtics vs. Bucks over-under: 218.5 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -200, Celtics +175

BOS: Celtics are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

MIL: Bucks own a plus-11.3 point differential this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is a top-five team in offensive and defensive efficiency. Tatum's success as a breakout star was central in its development, with the talented forward making a genuine leap as an efficient, productive scorer.

The Celtics are also stacked with other talent, namely in the form of Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown, and few teams can match their perimeter firepower. Boston also takes care of the ball, committing turnovers on only 13.4 percent of possessions. The Celtics will need to maximize possessions against a highly-effective Bucks defense, and the team's off-dribble shooting capability could be crucial against Milwaukee's length and rim protection.

Why the Bucks can cover

Simply put, the Bucks were the best team in the NBA prior to the shutdown. Milwaukee owns the league's best record and, on the defensive end, the Bucks have been in a class of their own. Antetokounmpo and company lead the NBA in defensive rating, defensive rebounding and shooting efficiency allowed, with elite metrics across the board.

On the offensive side, Milwaukee is still quite strong, with an efficient shot profile as the key to their success. Overall, the Bucks have a size and physicality advantage against the Celtics and, if all else fails, Milwaukee could lean on that edge to gain traction.

How to make Celtics vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Tatum and Brook Lopez projected to exceed their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.