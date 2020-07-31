Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Is Tom Thibodeau the right coach for the Knicks? ( 2:00 )

Eastern Conference contenders meet up on Friday in a highly-anticipated matchup as the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Orlando NBA bubble. The Celtics are one of the most balanced teams in the East, and they are hoping to have Kemba Walker (knee) in some capacity on Friday. The Bucks, who went into the shutdown up 6.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings, are powered by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ranks third in the NBA in both scoring (29.6 ppg) and rebounding (13.7 ppg).

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Celtics vs. Bucks over-under: 220 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -200, Celtics +175

BOS: Celtics are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

MIL: Bucks own a plus-11.3 point differential this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is a top-five team in offensive and defensive efficiency. Jayson Tatum's success as a breakout star was central in its development, with the talented forward making a genuine leap as an efficient, productive scorer.

The Celtics are also stacked with other talent, namely in the form of Walker and Jaylen Brown, and few teams can match their perimeter firepower. Boston also takes care of the ball, committing turnovers on only 13.4 percent of possessions. The Celtics will need to maximize possessions against a highly-effective Bucks defense, and the team's off-dribble shooting capability could be crucial against Milwaukee's length and rim protection.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are a tremendous two-way team, with the best defense in basketball and a top-five overall offense. Though scheme and balance are a part of that formula, Milwaukee relies heavily on the presence of the MVP front-runner, Antetokounmpo.

The 25-year-old is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game and, on top of that, Antetokounmpo is a leading candidate for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award. It is possible that Milwaukee could limit his minutes, at least to some extent, in the seeding games, but Antetokounmpo is a one-man wrecking crew who presents problems for any opponent, including Boston.

