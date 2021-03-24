The Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in a marquee Eastern Conference battle on Wednesday. The clash will be televised nationally, with the Bucks aiming to keep a seven-game winning streak alive. Milwaukee is 28-14 this season, while Boston is just 21-22 after a disappointing start. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bryn Forbes (toe) are listed as questionable for the Bucks, with PJ Tucker (ankle) listed as probable. Romeo Langford (protocols) and Tristan Thompson (protocols) are out for the Celtics.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as five-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Celtics vs. Bucks:

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5

Celtics vs. Bucks over-under: 230 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Boston +175, Milwaukee -200

BOS: The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has strengths on both ends of the floor, with the talent and pedigree to be a threat. The Celtics are an above-average offensive team, scoring 1.13 points per possessions, and Boston is also above the NBA baseline in effective field goal percentage at 54.1 percent. Brad Stevens' team is uber-elite in offensive rebounding, securing 29.8 percent of their own missed shots, and the Celtics also play freely against a Bucks team that ranks second-worst in the NBA in turnover creation rate (12.5 percent).

On defense, the Celtics are above-average in creating havoc, forcing a turnover on 14.2 percent of their defensive possessions. Boston is also a top-10 team in transition defense, allowing only 11.5 fast break points per game, and the Celtics rank near the top of the league in protecting the rim, allowing only 45.7 points per game in the paint.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is a tremendous offensive team, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in overall efficiency. The Bucks are a top-six team in both two-point shooting (55.4 percent) and 3-point shooting (39.1 percent), combining for the No. 2 mark in shooting efficiency. Mike Budenholzer's team avoids turnovers at a top-10 level, giving the ball away on only 13.5 percent of possessions, and the Bucks are above-average in offensive rebounding, securing 26.9 percent of their own missed shots.

Boston struggles defensively, landing in the bottom 10 of the league, and the Bucks should be able to score effectively. The other end of the floor also favors Milwaukee in key areas, with the Bucks leading the league in free throw prevention. The Bucks are also a top-five defensive rebounding team, with only 43.5 points allowed per game in the paint and opponents shooting just 45.3 percent from the floor in 2020-21.

How to make Celtics vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 224 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that on a roll on NBA picks.